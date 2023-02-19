Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after buying an additional 106,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spire by 5.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $72.92 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

