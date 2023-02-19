Amalgamated Bank Buys 19,890 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $49,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

ETRN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Stories

