Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,571 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after buying an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,599,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after buying an additional 86,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $15.42 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

