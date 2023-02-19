Amalgamated Bank Buys 598 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

