Amalgamated Bank Buys 659 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

