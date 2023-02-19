Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 73,577 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 29.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,434,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after buying an additional 324,801 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 233.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 773,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 541,589 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Vontier Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

