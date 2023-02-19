Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $48,027,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 360.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 410,432 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 235.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,280,000 after buying an additional 258,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

