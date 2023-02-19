Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,633 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

