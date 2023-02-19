Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.