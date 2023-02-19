Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 409.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HIW opened at $28.42 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.