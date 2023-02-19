Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Price Performance

BKI opened at $63.94 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Knight Company Profile

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.