Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ASB opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $431,086. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

