Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GATX by 6.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 18.6% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 31.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 37,679 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

GATX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GATX opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,876 shares of company stock worth $2,301,964. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

