Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $279,524. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,288 shares of company stock worth $330,817. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

