Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $790,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 91.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 344.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $451,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

DY opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

