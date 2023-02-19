Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.93.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon Company Profile

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $168.40. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.52.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

