Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $37,123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,960,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $243.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $273.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day moving average of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

