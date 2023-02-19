Amalgamated Bank Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 537.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 350,282 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 341,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.