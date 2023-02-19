Amalgamated Bank Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Balchem by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $147.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

