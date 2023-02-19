Amalgamated Bank Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 99.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 33.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Up 1.4 %

Invesco stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.