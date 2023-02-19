Amalgamated Bank Has $1.94 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

