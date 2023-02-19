Amalgamated Bank Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,028 shares of company stock worth $2,355,849 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.