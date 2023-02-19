Amalgamated Bank Has $2.01 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after buying an additional 374,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after buying an additional 50,967 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $79,186,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after buying an additional 640,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

