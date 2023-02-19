Amalgamated Bank Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 557,497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.8 %

IPG Photonics Profile

IPGP opened at $131.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08.

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.