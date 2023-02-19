Amalgamated Bank Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 3.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $55.80.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,680. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

