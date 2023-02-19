Amalgamated Bank Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in The Ensign Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Ensign Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

See Also

