Amalgamated Bank Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $208,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 124,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 45,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 17.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

