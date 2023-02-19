Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $196.40 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.47.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.