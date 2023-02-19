Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 76.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.8 %

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

