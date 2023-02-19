Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,473 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in News were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in News by 75.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in News by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in News by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

