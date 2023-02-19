Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,347 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,124,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 384,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -162.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

