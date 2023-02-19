Amalgamated Bank Purchases 8,681 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 20,500 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,233 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PCH opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

