Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,538,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,183,000 after acquiring an additional 109,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $144.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

