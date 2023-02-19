Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %
SPSC stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
