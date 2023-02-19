Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $134.08.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

