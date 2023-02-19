Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

PVH stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

