Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:TNL opened at $42.12 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also

