Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 62,708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after buying an additional 686,655 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 169,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 146,872 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 139,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Stock Up 0.6 %

DaVita Profile

NYSE:DVA opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88.

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.