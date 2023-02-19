Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

