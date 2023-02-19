Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,356 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.