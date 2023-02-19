Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,294 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $28,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

NYSE:WHR opened at $145.00 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $210.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

