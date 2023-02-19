Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,741 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,877,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,229,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,863,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter.

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

