Amalgamated Bank Sells 16,917 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,028,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 880,669 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources Stock Down 8.4 %

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.