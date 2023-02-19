Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,266 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $415,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 56.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $873,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.0% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

