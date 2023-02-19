Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,271 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 1.6 %

WestRock stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

