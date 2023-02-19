Amalgamated Bank Sells 938 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

