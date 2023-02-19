Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,874 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OGN stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 111.56% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

