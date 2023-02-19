Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s 3rd Largest Position

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,869,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $437,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

