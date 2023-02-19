Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,405,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

