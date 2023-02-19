Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Raised to $30.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 34.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Appian stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.40 per share, with a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,082,518 shares in the company, valued at $321,521,137.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.40 per share, with a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,082,518 shares in the company, valued at $321,521,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 13,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $569,169.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,889,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,852,351.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946 over the last ninety days. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Appian by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Appian by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Appian by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

